Child Found After Being Taken With a Vehicle Monday Night

A man is in custody after Fort Worth Police say he took a car Monday night with a young child inside.

Fort Worth Police said a person called 911 at about 7 p.m. Monday to report a kidnapping after a child and a vehicle were taken along the 3300 block of North Pecan Street, just north of downtown.

Police said officers located the vehicle and the child was reunited with a parent.

Police did not share any details about how the child was taken with the car or confirm whether the child was in the vehicle when it was recovered. Police also did not confirm whether the child was unharmed or how long it took them to locate the vehicle and the child.

Police said Elliot Reyes was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, theft of property, and abandoning or endangering a child.

Reyes was being held in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday afternoon on bonds totaling $68,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.