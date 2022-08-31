Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss

Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse.

"It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth.

To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the numbers.

The latest stats from career company Zippia shows 12.5% of all executive chefs are women, while 87.5% are men.

Posan set her sights on the industry while watching the Food Network. Culinary school came next, and now after a decade, she's finally the boss in the kitchen.

"Just my journey at The Capital Grille, I started off making salads, worked my way up," Posan said. "It can be a very competitive industry especially for women. Alot of people want to underestimate the power of girls. I've worked really, really hard to get where I am in my career. And it feels like an an amazing accomplishment, like a dream come true."