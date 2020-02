A driver took Seagoville police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through Dallas County Wednesday night.

The chase started at about 11:45 p.m. in Seagoville and ended in a church parking lot near Kiest Boulevard in Oak Cliff. At one point, the driver hit a parked car during the 15-minute chase.

The female driver was detained.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies assisted in the chase.

No other information was available.