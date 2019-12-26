Charging Hoverboard Blamed for Christmas Day House Fire

Fire investigators in Hurst say a charging hoverboard was the cause of a house fire on Christmas day.

The fire started around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 2700 block of Mill Haven Drive.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire once they arrived. Fire damage was contained to one upstairs bedroom, however, there was considerable smoke damage throughout the house and water damage in the area of the fire.

Investigators said the hoverboard had been charging inside the bedroom for most of the day. Family members tell NBC 5 that they had owned the hoverboard for several years and that it started sparking while charging.

Back in 2017, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued seven hoverboard recalls due to fire and explosion hazards.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the homeowners.