Celina Police Arrest 3 in Suspected Storage Unit Theft

An employee of a Celina storage unit and their family members were arrested in a suspected theft of over $20,000 in the storage unit, Celina police said.

Officers arrested three suspects, including the employee, in Aubrey on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about a burglary of a storage unit in a building located on the 900 block of West Frontier Parkway on Aug. 7.

Over $20,000 of property was stolen from the storage unit, police said.

According to investigators, research showed an employee of the storage unit and their family members were responsible for the theft, and one person was selling the stolen items on social media.

Celina police said they even purchased one of the stolen items from that person.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search and arrest warrant for three suspects and police said they recovered everything stolen from the storage unit.