Celebs face off at Globe Life Field during MLB All-Star Week festivities

They might have been out of their element, but they showed up ready to play the game.

At Arlington’s Globe Life Field Saturday, 28 celebrities traded in their hats as NFL greats, SNL stars, and country music artists to compete in the 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was among those in Arlington shining some of her spotlight on America’s favorite pastime while having a little fun.

“When you play baseball, you’re supposed to have that big chew bubblegum. Bubblegum, yum, yum, chewing. I don’t know why they’re always chewing. Maybe it’s frustration. Maybe they’re hungry,” said Haddish.

The game was just one part of a week of highly anticipated events for the second-ever All-Star Week, hosted in Arlington and the first at Globe Life Field. The event stirred up nerves for Texas’s own Grupo Frontera.

“I’m actually kind of nervous. The last time I played baseball was little league,” said Payo Solis.

“It’s a little bit different. You were asking how we feel between the stage and here. The stage we’ve practiced for years,” said Julian Pena Jr.

Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Terrell Owens went into the game with a singular focus.

“Anytime I play something, I play it to win. I know it’s fun for some people, but I play it to win,” said Ownes.

Throughout five innings, the celebrities faced off in a low-stakes match with moments of tense competition.

But at the end of the day, it was a game about preserving tradition and fun.

All-Star Week continues Sunday with the MLB Draft, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday night.

Thousands of baseball fans are expected to flock to Arlington for multiple ticketed events.