Celebrating Galentine’s Day With Friends & Freebies

It's only the best day of the year full of friendship and waffles: Galentine's Day!

Galentine's Day is celebrated every year on Feb. 13. It's an unofficial holiday created by Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope in NBC's Parks and Recreation.

Now people everywhere use it as a day to celebrate friendship.

"What is Galentine's Day? Oh it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th my lady friends and I leave our husbands and boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies," Knope says.

A few ladies from our NBC 5 Today team went to breakfast and kicked it Dallas style at Savor near Klyde Warren Park.

"My girlfriends and I do started doing this a few years ago" Samantha Davies said. "We make a dinner reservation way in advance for Feb. 13 and we all get together and just have fun, girl talk."

Food Deals:
There are also a few deals that you can snag on this "holiday" if you're up for saving money.

Happy Hour at Starbucks has returned with a buy one, get one free deal from 2 to 7 p.m.

Sign up for Chipotle rewards before Feb. 20 and you're in "Guac Mode" which includes guacamole extras all year long.

At Chili's, the Hearts on Fire margarita is $5 for the month of February.

McDonald's is celebrating what they call "Palentine's Day" with a $5 deal. Order at least $15 with DoorDash and you can get $5 off if you use the promo code LOVEMCD. This is from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17.

