Celebrate National Margarita Day in North Texas

National Margarita Day falls on Thursday, Feb. 22 this year. The margarita has become a staple of Dallas drinking culture ever since the frozen margarita was invented at local restaurant Mariano's.

Restaurants and bars across Dallas-Fort Worth are offering deals and specials so you can celebrate National Margarita Day the best way, with a margarita in hand.

Here are some places where you can celebrate National Margarita Day in 2024.

Abuelo's is adding a Rasberry Hibiscus Margarita to their menu. Choose from their signature El Jefe, Raspberry Hibiscus, Skinny Margarita, or Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita, which will be $7.95 all day.

The Dallas-based restaurant is celebrating the holiday with some great deals. Both rocks and frozen margaritas will be $3 all day. Wells, queso and Mexican Candy Shots will also be $3.

Blue Mesa, which has locations in Addison, Fort Worth, and Plano, is offering top-shelf margaritas for $5 all day long.

The chain is offering $5 margaritas and a commemorative cup. There are 10 margaritas on the menu, but the Tequila Trifecta is the one part of the offer.

Chuy's is offering drink specials for dine-in customers on Thursday. Customers can upgrade their house margaritas to a grande for $2 and will receive a giveaway cup. Floaters will also be available to add to 'ritas for $1 all day.

Community Beer Co. is extending the celebration. From Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 the restaurant will have marg specials, flights and themed menu items.

Fuzzy's is offering one chill deal with $house 5 margaritas all day long.

A battle of the margaritas will take place at Joe Leo for National Margarita Day. Customers will be given a sample of the Passion Fruit Margarita and the Hibiscus Margarita before they vote for their favorite. The featured margaritas will be $5 all day.

All locations will be celebrating with Marg Hats, which includes two Mexican Sugar marg snapback and a hibiscus margarita. The restaurant will also be offering customized tableside margs.

Coronarita's will be $13 all day for National Margarita Day.

The rustic is offering $5 margaritas all day and free live music. The restaurant will also have happy hour from 3 - 6 p.m. with half-priced bites.