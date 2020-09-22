Celebrate NASA's International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday

The public is invited to participate in NASA's International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday.

According to NASA, people all over the world are coming together to observe the Moon this weekend, allowing viewers to connect with others amid this time of social distancing.

The Moon will be half-illuminated in its first quarter phase this weekend, making it a great time to view the lunar landscape.

Viewers will see the lunar mountains and craters along the line between light and dark, and they will also get a glimpse of what's usually hidden on the Moon's far side due to its slight wobble in its orbit around the Earth, NASA said.

According to NASA, humans first stepped foot on the Moon in 1969 through the Apollo program, and NASA continues to build on that legacy.

NASA launched the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2009, and since then it has collected more data than all other planetary science missions combined, NASA said. This data allows NASA to examine the places the astronauts walked 50 years ago, and it is paving the way for the next lunar mission with the Artemis program in 2024.

With the Artemis program, NASA said it will land the first woman and next man on the Moon using new technology to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

NASA said it will collaborate with its commercial and international partners to establish sustainable exploration by the end of the decade, and it will use information gathered through lunar exploration to send astronauts to Mars.

Viewers can learn about lunar science and participate in International Observe the Moon Night from any location.

To learn more, register for participation, and find recommended activities, tips, and resources, viewers can visit the International Observe the Moon Night website.