Catfish noodlers make a potentially record-breaking catch at Lake Tawakoni

With nothing but their bare hands, two Texas anglers may have caught one of the largest catfish ever recorded in Texas.

Drew Moore and Justin White were practicing an alternative method of fishing called noodling, which involves pulling a catfish out of the water using only your arms and hands.

The flathead catfish was caught at Lake Tawakoni, located east of Dallas. Fishermen from all over the country are attracted to the Northeast Texas fishery which is 378,879 acres in size in hopes of snaring a trophy catfish.

Moore featured his catch on his Facebook page, saying he and a friend swam into the fish's hole and got beat up a bit trying to bring her in.

"She was not happy that we were there," White wrote. "But we got her controlled and got her back to the boat."

On a certified scale, the fish weighed in at 98.7 pounds. This could be the biggest catfish ever noodled and weighed on a certified scale. White said they're waiting on paperwork confirming their record and that there would be more pictures to come.

"Never thought we would run into such an animal but [we're] so blessed to have the opportunity to do so," wrote White, adding that the giant fish was "released to fight another day."

"God is good!" said White.