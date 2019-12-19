Woodworking Students Donate Their Creations to Children

The spirit of the season isn't lost in a woodworking class at Multiple Careers Magnet Center, a school that teaches vocational skills to students with special needs.

Tenth grader Noah Menday and students from across Dallas ISD are Santa's little elves. They are hard at work, cutting nailing and sanding wooden toys to life in order to help make it easier for kids fighting to save their lives.

“If you can take a sick child's mind off that sickness for five minutes then you're doing a blessing; you're doing something,” said teacher Terry Stotts.

Stotts partners with Ronald McDonald House to take the creations from this class and deliver and donate them to sick children in the area. It’s something that these particular students can relate to.

“We're not special we do things regular classes can't do,” said student Brian Arellano.

The students are learning how to use power tools safely, and pick up a skill they can use in life.

“I see the self-esteem of these young men go from low to very high,” said Stotts. “I'm so proud of the work they do.”

Here you have one student overcoming challenges, helping another student face their battle. It’s one of the best gifts these kids can share.