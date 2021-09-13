The Story Behind Wayne Carter's Appearance With a Richardson Student on the Today Show

Monday morning the Today Show dedicated an hour to 'Coronavirus in the Classroom.'

The special town hall featured the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Secretary of Education answering questions from educators gathered on the plaza as well as from reporters NBC stations joined remotely with questions from students.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

NBC 5's Wayne Carter appeared during the remote Q&A segment with a student from the Richardson Independent School District, who wanted to know when she and her fellow students under the age of 12 would be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was a big day for fourth grader Emma Vera, but there's a story from behind the scenes: