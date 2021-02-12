Students Studying Floral Business Enjoy Holiday Rush

Just because winter weather is moving in doesn't mean it's OK to forget the loved one in your life.

Some students in Irving ISD have been busy all week helping students and teachers, with floral arrangements straight from the classroom.

At Nimitz High School in Irving, students start their freshman year learning about the basics of plant structure, the anatomy of the flowers and plants. Each year they step it up and by the time they're seniors students have the opportunity to run the floral shop on campus.

They're making arrangements, figuring out pricing, inventory and how to make a profit.

The students leave the program able to immediately walk into a floral shop and work. This year students said it's provided another benefit.

"For a few moments, even if just for an hour or two, you get your mind away from the pandemic and everything that is happening and you just sit down and make something and it doesn't have to be perfect. It has to be pretty but not perfect," student Hanna Medina said.

High schools around North Texas are teaching students floral design.

"I've learned a lot of things about flowers, which flowers you can mix and which you can't because some flowers are very different," Medina said.

This is no senior year easy elective. Students in the floral program start out as freshmen and can boast about their botany brainpower. They also study wholesale buying, setting prices and making a profit.

The result is just a beautiful as the bouquets.

Some of the students go on and work in floral shops while in college to bring in extra money, some pursue it as careers and others just find peace in what it brings.

The students sell the flowers on campus and to anyone in the community who wants to buy.