Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
Garland ISD

Garland ISD Adds Safety, Deep Cleaning Measures to Prepare for In-Person Learning

The district's CFO says it has spent millions of dollars on plexiglass, face shields and face guards

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

Students across North Texas are starting the school year virtually, while districts work to ready themselves for in-person learning. 

In Garland ISD, it’s classroom meets convenience store as the district installs plexiglass walls on students' desks.

"We’ve spent a few million on plexiglass, face shields, face guards," said Brent Ringo, chief financial officer for Garland ISD.

Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.

coronavirus 24 hours ago

Parents Protest Tarrant County's Order To Delay In-Person Learning

Tarrant County Jul 21

Tarrant County Public Schools to Be Online-Only Until Sept. 28

Ringo is the man with the plan and the district's wallet to pay for it all. It’s not just plexiglass but deep cleaning. The district already had electrostatic misters in place to kill germs. They’ll be back with more deep cleaning and more people to do it.

"We’ve added 55 custodians to our staff to add to that daily touch and constant cleaning," Ringo said.

Despite all the steps the district has taken, it's encouraging both parents and employees not to be swayed one way or the other when it comes to choosing online or virtual learning. Their plans may change, but Garland ISD said it's confident it's prepared however parents choose to have their children learn.

This article tagged under:

Garland ISDcoronavirusGarlandCarter in the classroom
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us