Finding zen in the classroom to improve academics is rolling from school to school in North Texas

Let’s face it, school, like work or a conference, can be boring at time and it's hard to focus or buy in.

While teachers try any and everything to keep kids connected, sometimes they need some help.

At Uplift Elevate Secondary School, they're trying yoga, meditation and group connecting.

It’s not for everyone.

"He made us catch his melody. Boy, it was really weird," said Max Pio, a student in one of the sessions.

But Uplift found, on some of their campuses, taking students away for a bit to just breathe and relax helped everything from behavior to concentration in the classroom.

"It let the kids know that we recognize that there's so much more than you than just providing academically, you know? And so I know sometimes kids come to school, and they think as educators, that's all we expect out of them," said Miatta Morgan, a counselor with the school.

Their yoga studio is on the move, literally. The zen setting students mediate in is a converted school bus going from campus to campus trying to help kids, laugh, smile, get out their negative energy and do better in school.

"Each room and group of people has their own temperature and frequency," said Alejandro Perez Jr. who visits each school and says his work differs based on what teachers say the kids are struggling with and how receptive they are to the idea.

Caitlyn Noe says she’s under a lot of pressure in high school. Worried about college, good grades, friends and home. Just a few minutes here and she says she felt re-energized.

"It just made me feel so engaged and made me relaxed. And me personally, when it came to singing, I don't normally sing in front of people because I get stage fright. And I get very nervous. But in there, I just felt really at ease," said Noe.

And while it all was really weird to Max Pio, even he said, he’d like to do it again.

"It definitely like give me a pause to like, rethink everything. Sit down for a sec," he said.

It’s all new here, so there’s no data yet on its impact on academics, but teachers and students say that based on what they’ve seen so far, they expect it to make a difference.