Career day is a big deal at many school campuses where students meet people who do the jobs they dream about. But for some of the younger students, listening to an adult talk isn't always cool, until now.

At Anne Frank Elementary they're mixing it up with Career Day on wheels.

While the big kids listened to guest speakers inside, the early learners got to leave class and check out all the cars, trucks, and cranes connected with different careers.

"Jobs can be very cool and they don't have to be boring. They can be fun," said one student.

NBC 5 brought the Texas Thunder Truck for the kids to get an up-close look at all the dents dings and battle scars our storm-chasing truck earned working to keep you informed in bad weather.

"I just like the details, and I just like to I just want to wonder, why, like, I just want to wonder if you guys could catch F-5 tornado," said a student.

We let her know we couldn't catch them but could track them, to help us all stay safe.

"I got asked twice, have I ever handled a bear? And I'd have to say no," said Wren Davis who works for Dallas Animal Services.

She loved helping the students see she does so much more than just catch strays.

"I had a lot of enthusiastic kids today. A lot of them asked me a lot of questions. I had a couple of kids say that I was their favorite top which did surprise me a little bit," said Davis.

There were Dallas police squad cars, DART buses, public works trucks and, of course, the truck that hauls around the pups.

"They said that they might bring a pet next time," said Ensley Nicole, eager to see something cuddly rather than just a cool set of wheels.