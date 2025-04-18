We all look for that magic bullet, that one thing that works to fix a problem. Teachers in Everman ISD took a different approach; they found a way that many of their kids love to learn math, but mixed it with several other ways of teaching. They're reaching all students the way they like to learn, and the numbers show it's working.

It's no secret --- students almost everywhere have been behind since COVID, especially in math.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Some of our kids weren't where they needed to be; they needed the extra help," said Linda Ibarra, teacher.

At Souder Elementary School in Everman ISD, they're throwing everything at the problem.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

From traditional teaching in front of the room to hands-on tactile learning and online games. They're taking the same material and hitting kids with it in different ways until they find what works for each student.

"You both don't have to get the answer to your perimeter the same way; you have to use the way that works for you," teacher Melissa Roenbeck reminded her students.

It's no surprise the video game is popular.

"These are my pets, and these are for a battle," said student Breanna Walden.

Walden is focused on winning battles so that her pets can make it through the game.

Each battle is a math problem, you have to get right. The computer keeps track to keep her on her level, slowly getting harder, pushing her to think about what she's learned in the classroom.

Christian Drisdle is just as plugged in, and while he likes playing the game, he says that for him, you need to do math with a pencil and paper.

"A pencil and paper really helps me more, because when I'm doing this equation in my head, it's not that easy to calculate," said Drisdle.

The balance of the two is very important for kids to measure. Not only do what works for their brain, but also prepare them to pass their tests.

"A computer screen that's where their STAAR (test) is, so you have to teach them how do you draw these things we use on a piece of paper, to help you answer a computer screen question," said Roenbeck.

Teachers say the mix of group work, their new gaming system, and good old-fashioned lectures is making a difference in this school.

"We did have a placement test in August, and several of our kids were below. We had another placement test in January, and several of our kids have moved up one or two grade levels," said Ibarra.

All you have to do is talk to the students to see the energy and excitement around mastering their skills.

Turning around COVID, "easy peasy," Christian told us, he just needed the right mix of tech and teaching.

Everman's students even won a statewide competition against other schools using the math game to succeed.