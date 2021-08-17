Carter BloodCare Urges Blood Donors to Give Amid 30-Year Blood Supply Low

Carter BloodCare, the Tanger Outlet Center, and Chick-fil-A are urging donors to give blood as the blood supply sees a 30-year low.

According to Carter BloodCare, only 4% of individuals who could donate blood are actually doing it.

Carter BloodCare said summer is a traditionally slow season for blood donations and 2021 is compounded by an already severe blood supply shortage.

Texans are encouraged to make an appointment or walk in to donate blood and bring friends or family when they come, Carter BloodCare said.

According to Carter BloodCare, most of the blood collected in one day is shipped out within a day or two, and there are still limited reserves.

Several local organizations are hosting blood drives in Fort Worth to help facilitate donations.

Chick-fil-A Centreport is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 26, at 4332 Highway 360 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Gina Caruso at 469-999-3616.

Tanger Outlet Center also hosted a blood drive on Aug. 14.

Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation before arriving to give blood, Carter BloodCare said. If donors had a COVID-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.

Carter BloodCare said staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear facial coverings at blood drives or donation centers, except when temperature is taken during screening, or when eating and drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors are also strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks. Carter BloodCare said donation centers and blood drives will comply with required mask mandates, as applicable.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent, and 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit, Carter BloodCare said.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.