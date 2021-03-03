Amber Alert

Carrollton Police Requesting Amber Alert for Missing 10-Year-Old Girl After Mother Found Dead

Officers say the missing girl's mother was found murdered early Wednesday

Police in Carrollton say they are requesting a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl whose mother was found murdered early Wednesday.
In a news release, the Carrollton Police Department says it has begun the process of requesting a statewide Amber Alert for missing 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer.

Officers say her mother, 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by her roommate at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Hebron Parkway.

Investigators say the missing child may be with Ramos' ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer. Officers say they believe he may be driving Ramos' 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Police say Singer has ties to the Hillsboro area, but there is no definitive information on where he may be.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or have information about the father and child's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 972-466-3333.

