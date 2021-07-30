Carrollton

Carrollton Police Looking for Missing Man, Frank Cornish III

Missing man was last seen Friday morning, police say

Carrollton Police Department/NBC 5 News

Carrollton police are looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning.

Frank Cornish III, a 77-year-old former NFL player who lives near Texas 121 and Hebron Parkway, left his home Friday morning without his phone or required oxygen.

Police said Cornish was wearing burgundy sweat pants, a white and orange jersey, and house shoes. He is believed to be driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with temporary plates.

Carrollton police said a Silver Alert has not been issued for Cornish because his diagnosis does not meet the requirements for one. Typically Silver Alerts are issued for older adults with a diagnosed impaired mental condition.

Cornish, who played in Super Bowl VI with the Dolphins, is the father of former NFL player Frank Cornish IV who died in his Southlake home in 2008 of heart disease at the age of 40.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Carrolltonfrank cornish
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us