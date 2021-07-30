Carrollton Police Looking for Missing Man, Frank Cornish III

Carrollton police are looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning.

Frank Cornish III, a 77-year-old former NFL player who lives near Texas 121 and Hebron Parkway, left his home Friday morning without his phone or required oxygen.

Police said Cornish was wearing burgundy sweat pants, a white and orange jersey, and house shoes. He is believed to be driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with temporary plates.

Carrollton police said a Silver Alert has not been issued for Cornish because his diagnosis does not meet the requirements for one. Typically Silver Alerts are issued for older adults with a diagnosed impaired mental condition.

Cornish, who played in Super Bowl VI with the Dolphins, is the father of former NFL player Frank Cornish IV who died in his Southlake home in 2008 of heart disease at the age of 40.