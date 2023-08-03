Carrollton

Carrollton issues boil water notice after water line rupture

Officials have contained the issue in downtown Carrollton and are waiting for confirmation that water is safe for consumption again

By Lucy Ladis

Map of downtown Carrollton under boil water notice
City of Carrollton

The City of Carrollton issued a boil water notice on Aug. 2 after an ATMOS Energy contractor accidentally hit and ruptured a water line at 5th Avenue and Broadway Street.

Repairs are being made and the problem has been isolated from Crosby Road to Northside Drive and from Broadway Street to the north Interstate 35E service road. All residents in downtown Carrollton are advised to boil water before consumption until further notice.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes and then cooled before drinking, cooking, making ice, or other water consumption. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems should be cautious as they are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Public water system officials sent out water samples Wednesday and are waiting for results to confirm the water is safe for consumption again. Officials will issue a notice that rescinds the boil water notice once they confirm the test results. Residents of Carrollton can check news and updates about the situation at cityofcarrollton.com.

For questions concerning this boil water notice, contact Jason Maiden at 972-466-4210. 

This article tagged under:

CarrolltonBoil Water Notice
