Carrollton Fire Captain Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency On Duty

A Carrollton Fire Rescue captain has died at the age of 57.

Captain Lee Holbert died on Sunday while hospitalized for a medical emergency suffered while on duty at Fire Station 8 on Sept. 9.

According to the City of Carrollton, Holbert is a Carrollton native and 1981 graduate of Newman Smith High School. He served with Carrollton Fire Rescue for over 30 years.

Holbert was hired by the Carrollton fire department in November of 1989, and he served as a Firefighter, Sub-Apparatus Operator, and an Apparatus Operator before being promoted to Captain in 2007.

"Carrollton Fire Rescue is devastated by the loss of one of our own. Captain Holbert was a highly decorated 30-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant," Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn this loss."

Holbert leaves behind a wife and three children.