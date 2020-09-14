Carrollton

Carrollton Fire Captain Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency On Duty

Captain Lee Holbert died on Sunday while hospitalized for a medical emergency suffered while on duty at Fire Station 8 on Sept. 9

By Hannah Jones

City of Carrollton

A Carrollton Fire Rescue captain has died at the age of 57.

Captain Lee Holbert died on Sunday while hospitalized for a medical emergency suffered while on duty at Fire Station 8 on Sept. 9. 

According to the City of Carrollton, Holbert is a Carrollton native and 1981 graduate of Newman Smith High School. He served with Carrollton Fire Rescue for over 30 years.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 11

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 18 mins ago

Dallas Police Chief to Brief Council on Violent Crime

Holbert was hired by the Carrollton fire department in November of 1989, and he served as a Firefighter, Sub-Apparatus Operator, and an Apparatus Operator before being promoted to Captain in 2007.

"Carrollton Fire Rescue is devastated by the loss of one of our own. Captain Holbert was a highly decorated 30-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant," Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn this loss."

Holbert leaves behind a wife and three children.

This article tagged under:

Carrolltoncarrollton fire rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us