Carbon Monoxide Investigation at Fort Worth Home

Fort Worth fire crews responded to a home for a carbon monoxide investigation that happened during construction.

Firefighters arrived about 7:30 p.m. to the home in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue.

Contractors were working at the home and were using a construction material that expands and solidifies, fire officials said. A chemical reaction caused smoldering to occur and fill the house with smoke.

Firefighters did not have to extinguish any fires and were able to clear the house of smoke.

No injuries were reported.