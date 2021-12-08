Dallas

Car Stolen in Dallas With Two Children Inside, Children Found Safe

Two children have been found safe after they were inside a vehicle stolen from a convenience store in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at the 7-Eleven on Abrams Road.

Police said a man stole a black Chrysler 300 with two children inside from the convenience store.

The suspect then parked the car at the Home Depot located at 6410 Skillman, police said.

According to police, the children were found in the main office unharmed.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

