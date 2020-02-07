scam

Burleson Police Warn of Coronavirus Email Phishing Scam

“This little measure can save you,” the email reads.

By Lili Zheng

Hands on Keyboard Generic Computer
NBC10

Burleson police are warning the public about an email phishing scam involving the coronavirus.

Burleson police posted on Facebook this week and said the scam email prompts people to open an attached document titled "safety measures" for the coronavirus. Do not open the file, police warn.

Police say when someone clicks on the PDF file, that file could reveal your personal information to include username, passwords, credit and/or debit card numbers.

“If you see an email like this, just delete the email,” police said.

To date, the global death toll for coronavirus has risen to at least 638 as confirmed cases reach more than 31,000 in China.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

LIVE: Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over in Fort Worth, Closes Ramp From 287 to Loop 820

FWSSR 1 hour ago

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Staff Sure Do Get Their Steps in

In the U.S., there have been 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no deaths.

This article tagged under:

scamcoronavirusBurleson
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us