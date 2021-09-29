Dallas

Live: Dallas Apartment Building Partially Collapses, Catches Fire After Gas Explosion

No injuries reported; cause of fire not yet known

What to Know

  • Natural gas explosion confirmed by Dallas police.
  • Two-story apartment building partially collapses; adjacent building damaged.
  • No injuries were confirmed however multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

An apartment building in Southern Dallas partially collapsed Wednesday morning after a natural gas explosion, authorities say.

Reports of the explosion and fire at the Highland Hills apartment complex were first received at about 10:30 a.m. The community is located on the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive near the intersection of Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View roads and not far from Paul Quinn College.

Part of one of the two-story buildings collapsed and windows appear to have been blown out on an adjacent building.

No injuries have been confirmed, though multiple ambulances have been called to the scene.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

