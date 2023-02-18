bridgeport isd

Bridgeport ISD Will Vote on $185M Bond to Fund District-Wide Improvements

The bond will go towards capital projects, facility and district improvements

By Breana Adams

NBCDFW.com

The Bridgeport Independent School District Board of Trustees is calling for a $185 million dollar bond election on May 6.

The bond proposal will be split into three parts: facility improvements, capital projects, and district-wide improvements.

Facility improvements will consist of renovations to Bridgeport Middle School, the Bull Memorial stadium, and the construction of a second elementary school. The bond will also include the addition of a high school auditorium and a field safety cover for student-athletes and band members to use during inclement weather.

Capital projects will include upgraded flooring, roofs, interior finishes and heating, ventilation, cooling systems and playground equipment across the district.

District Wide improvements will handle safety and security enhancements, fund fine arts equipment and facilities, and improve transportation and busing.

For more information on the proposed bond, visit the Bridgeport ISD website.

