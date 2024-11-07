Irving

LIVE VIDEO: Bridge hit by 18-wheeler in Irving

By Dominga Gutierrez

A tractor-trailer carrying a large cement block hit the overpass on westbound Interstate 635 at North MacArthur Boulevard Thursday evening, according to Irving Police.

No injuries have been reported.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The westbound lanes of 635 and N. MacArthur Blvd over 635 will be closed until TxDOT can make an assessment, police said.

According to Irving Fire, the 18-wheeler struck the bridge which may have caused structural damage. Irving Fire reported the driver of the tractor-trailer to be OK.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

There is not an estimated time when the roadway will reopen, according to Irving police and fire departments.

This article tagged under:

Irving
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us