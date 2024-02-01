Boy shot in the leg near Dallas Molina High School

Dallas Police say a boy was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon not far from Molina High School.

Police said the shooting took place at about 12:50 p.m. on Rolling Meadows Drive, but have not shared any other details about a possible motive.

The injured boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

A witness talked to NBC 5 and said he was in his apartment when he heard what sounded like five gunshots. The witness said they sounded close so he looked out the window and saw people running and screaming.

The witness said the people running were carrying backpacks and looked like teenagers.

Dallas Police have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.