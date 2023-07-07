Boy, 7, dies after being shot in his bed amid Fourth of July celebrations outside

A 7-year-old boy who was shot while in his bed Sunday night, as Fourth of July celebrations were held outside, has died from his injuries.

Police said Kyrie Barnes was in his bed at about 9:30 p.m. when someone started shooting outside of his family's apartment on the 8000 block of Rothington Road.

Neighbors told NBC 5 they were outside in the parking lot watching fireworks when they heard several gunshots.

One neighbor shared what she saw but feared for safety because no arrest had been made and provided only her first name, Jerica.

“Right after the fireworks, and we heard, like, six shots, probably five or six shots," Jerica said. "We just started ducking with our kids to make sure all the kids was OK."

NBC 5 previously reported one of those bullets ripped through the street-facing wall of an apartment building and entered Barnes' second-floor bedroom, striking him.

Barnes was hospitalized in critical condition. No further information about his injuries was released and no other injuries were reported.

Police confirmed Friday that Barnes died on Wednesday.

Dallas Police have not publicly identified any suspects and they have not announced any arrests. While the gunfire occurred as people watched fireworks, police have not confirmed a motive for the gunfire and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"Kyrie’s family has provided his photo and given permission for the use of his name in the hope that anyone with information on this case will contact the Dallas Police Department," police said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler by phone at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.