An 8-year-old boy was shot and critically injured in Dallas on Sunday evening.

Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Rothington Road around 9:30 p.m. on July 2.

The preliminary investigation determined an eight-year-old boy was shot while in bed.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No one else inside the apartment was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas Police at 214-671-4267.