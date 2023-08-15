Boy, 5, hit by bus on his way to elementary school Tuesday

An elementary student from Mineral Wells is in the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a bus on the way to school.

According to Mineral Wells Police, the 5-year-old boy was getting off a county transit bus at Lamar Elementary at about 7:35 a.m. when it rolled forward and hit him.

The boy was alert and conscious when flown by air ambulance to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Details about his condition are not known.

"Regrettably, one of our students was involved in an accident and was hit by a county transit vehicle. We want to assure you that our dedicated staff members at Lamar acted swiftly and responsibly in response to this unfortunate incident," said the Mineral Wells ISD in a statement.

Police said Tuesday the investigation is still in the early stages and that further evidence is being reviewed, including video footage from the school and bus. It's not immediately clear if the bus driver will face any criminal charges.

The Mineral Wells ISD said they recognize the incident can be stressful and they are providing counselors for students and staff.