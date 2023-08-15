Mineral Wells

Boy, 5, hit by bus on his way to elementary school Tuesday

Mineral Wells child had stepped off the county bus when it moved forward and struck him, officials say

By NBC 5 News

NBC 5 News

An elementary student from Mineral Wells is in the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a bus on the way to school.

According to Mineral Wells Police, the 5-year-old boy was getting off a county transit bus at Lamar Elementary at about 7:35 a.m. when it rolled forward and hit him.

The boy was alert and conscious when flown by air ambulance to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Details about his condition are not known.

"Regrettably, one of our students was involved in an accident and was hit by a county transit vehicle. We want to assure you that our dedicated staff members at Lamar acted swiftly and responsibly in response to this unfortunate incident," said the Mineral Wells ISD in a statement.

Police said Tuesday the investigation is still in the early stages and that further evidence is being reviewed, including video footage from the school and bus. It's not immediately clear if the bus driver will face any criminal charges.

The Mineral Wells ISD said they recognize the incident can be stressful and they are providing counselors for students and staff.

This article tagged under:

Mineral WellsPalo Pinto County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us