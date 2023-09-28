Boy , 1, fatally struck by a car in Fort Worth apartment parking lot

A 1-year-old boy was run over and killed in a Fort Worth apartment complex on Tuesday.

Fort Worth Police said Alimu Kangirlio was in the parking lot outside of his apartment on the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail on Tuesday when he was hit by a driver.

The driver of the vehicle took Kangirlio and his mother to Cook Children's Medical Center where the child later died.

The incident is still under investigation and police have not released any other details or said whether any charges will be filed in the case.

Kids and Car Safety, an advocacy group working to prevent children from being injured in and by vehicles, shared the following tips for parents to help reduce the number of backover and frontover incidents.