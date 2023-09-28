Boy , 1, fatally struck by a car in Fort Worth apartment parking lot

A 1-year-old boy was run over and killed in a Fort Worth apartment complex on Tuesday.
Fort Worth Police said Alimu Kangirlio was in the parking lot outside of his apartment on the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail on Tuesday when he was hit by a driver.
The driver of the vehicle took Kangirlio and his mother to Cook Children's Medical Center where the child later died.
The incident is still under investigation and police have not released any other details or said whether any charges will be filed in the case.
Kids and Car Safety, an advocacy group working to prevent children from being injured in and by vehicles, shared the following tips for parents to help reduce the number of backover and frontover incidents.
- Children should always be directly and actively supervised any time a vehicle is being moved at the home and 100% of the time in or near parking lots.
- Always carry toddlers or use strollers or shopping carts in parking lots or near vehicles.
- Install childproof door knob covers on all outside doors of the home and pair them with stick-on door alarms so you know if a child is attempting to sneak out of the house.