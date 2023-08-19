Botham Jean's sister on processing grief in new book

Next month marks five years since the death of Botham Jean. His killing by a former Dallas police officer sparked calls for reform and for his sister, a chance to process her grief through writing.

If you spend even a few moments looking around just south of downtown, you’ll see reminders, in murals and street signs of a life worth remembering.

And why this same place brings up conflicting feelings for Allisa Findley -- the reminders of her brother are everywhere on the street that carries his name.

“Just pulling up and seeing Southside Flats was very emotional for me,” Findley said.

On Sept. 6, 2018, a Dallas police officer said she mistakenly entered the wrong apartment and shot and killed Botham Jean inside his own home. Amber Guyger is now serving a prison sentence for his murder.

The portion of Lamar south of Interstate 30, which includes the apartment building and Dallas police headquarters, was renamed Botham Jean Boulevard in 2021.

Findley says processing the collection of feelings after her brother’s death led her to journal which became the basis for the book “After Botham: Healing from my Brother’s Murder by a Police Officer” which comes out next month.

Botham Jean’s death sparked widespread protest and calls for police reform. Speaking as part of a TEDx event at a venue on Botham Jean Boulevard, Findley touched on the need for humility in efforts of social impact.

“If you’re protesting for Botham Jean and you’re saying things that may not be Botham’s character, consult the families,” she said.

Findley, who lives in New York, says Dallas will always hold an important part of her heart and she will be back here next month for a red-tie gala to honor her brother and help keep Botham Jean’s legacy alive.

“This year will be five years and it’s still hard – it still feels like yesterday,” Findley said. “For anyone grieving a loss, it’s okay to have your feelings but it is also coming out of it on the positive side.”