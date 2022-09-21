dallas isd

Book Vending Machines Added to Two Dallas ISD Schools

Students can purchase books using tokens awarded by teachers

Two schools in the Dallas Independent School District received something cool on Wednesday -- book vending machines.

The Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy and Rufus C. Burleson Elementary both received vending machines filled with books.

Both schools serve traditionally underserved areas where young learners may not have access to books at home.

Teachers will award students with tokens that can be used to purchase a book.

The Dallas Education Foundation and ATMOS Energy helped provide the vending machines and the books inside.

