Book Vending Machines Added to Two Dallas ISD Schools

Two schools in the Dallas Independent School District received something cool on Wednesday -- book vending machines.

The Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy and Rufus C. Burleson Elementary both received vending machines filled with books.

Both schools serve traditionally underserved areas where young learners may not have access to books at home.

Teachers will award students with tokens that can be used to purchase a book.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Dallas Education Foundation and ATMOS Energy helped provide the vending machines and the books inside.