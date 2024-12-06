Ennis

Boil water notice rescinded for Ennis, classes to resume Friday

Ennis ISD announced classes will resume on Friday, Dec. 6

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

The boil water notice issued for the city of Ennis has been rescinded after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality determined the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

The public water system made the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and provided the TCEQ with lab results.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The city has been under the advisory since Sunday when cold weather caused a water main break.

The boil water notice was canceled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Classes will resume on Friday, Dec. 6 for Ennis ISD.

Ennis schools had been closed since Monday and classes were canceled Thursday as well while the district awaited the all-clear.

This article tagged under:

Ennis
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us