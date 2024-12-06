Boil water notice rescinded for Ennis, classes to resume Friday

The boil water notice issued for the city of Ennis has been rescinded after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality determined the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

The public water system made the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and provided the TCEQ with lab results.

The city has been under the advisory since Sunday when cold weather caused a water main break.

The boil water notice was canceled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Classes will resume on Friday, Dec. 6 for Ennis ISD.

Ennis schools had been closed since Monday and classes were canceled Thursday as well while the district awaited the all-clear.