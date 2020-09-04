Boil Water Notice Issued For Rockwall Residents

All Rockwall residents served by RCH Water Supply should boil their water prior to use, according to a boil water notice issued Friday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required RCH Water Supply to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption due to reduced distribution system pressure.

According to its website, RCH Water Supply serves the southern part of Rockwall County.

The pressure had fallen below 20 pounds per square inch in certain areas of High Point Ranch, according to RCH Water Supply, possibly allowing harmful bacteria and other microbes in the water supply.

The boil water notice recommends boiling water for at least two minutes to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria.

RCH Water Supply is also asking residents to inform others who also use the same water supply.

To learn more, you can visit the RCH Water Supply website here or call the company at 972-722-3203.