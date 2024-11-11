Body wrapped in sheets found inside condo, Garland Police say

Garland Police responded to a report of a dead body inside a condominium on Monday morning.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. officers arrived at the 4500 block of Chaha Road where the report was made, according to a report from Garland PD.

Police say they observed evidence indicating foul play within the residence.

A Garland PD officer told NBC 5 that there was a body wrapped in bedding sheets inside the condo. The body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Garland Police Homicide Detectives and the medical examiner said they have initiated an investigation to determine what happened and the identity of the deceased.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.