Body wrapped in sheets found inside condo, Garland Police say

Police have not released the identity of the deceased

By NBCDFW Staff

Garland Police responded to a report of a dead body inside a condominium on Monday morning.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. officers arrived at the 4500 block of Chaha Road where the report was made, according to a report from Garland PD.

Police say they observed evidence indicating foul play within the residence.

A Garland PD officer told NBC 5 that there was a body wrapped in bedding sheets inside the condo. The body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Garland Police Homicide Detectives and the medical examiner said they have initiated an investigation to determine what happened and the identity of the deceased.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

