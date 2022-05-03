Body Recovered From Lake Granbury During Search for Missing Man

The body of a man was recovered from Lake Granbury Sunday during the search for a missing person, according to the Hood County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a post on social media they were notified about a body seen floating in the lake near the 1100 block of Pearl Street at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

First responders from several agencies worked together to recover the body, positively identified only as a man.

The body was found during the ongoing search for 86-year-old Donald Carver, who had been reported missing since April 26.

While the identity of the man found in the lake has not been confirmed, the sheriff's office said they notified Carver's family of the discovery and ask for prayers for his family.

The body found in the water has been sent for an autopsy and identification. The results of that work have not yet been released.

According to the sheriff's office, Carver was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes near the 400 block of East Road.