Body of 75-Year-Old Man Recovered From Joe Pool Lake

Divers recovered the body of a 75-year-old man from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday morning, officials say.

The man, whose identity was not released, dove off a boat at about 5 p.m. Saturday and did not resurface, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

Officials said rescue crews searched until dark Saturday and resumed the search Sunday morning.

The man's body was recovered using sonar technology near the Estes Peninsula cove where he initially went missing, the fire department said. He was not wearing a life vest.

The city issued the following statement Sunday.



The city of Grand Prairie sends its condolences to the victim's family. As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water.