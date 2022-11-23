The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine.

Deputies requested the assistance of the Grand Prairie Police Department's dive team who confirmed there was a body still inside the car.

The person has not yet been identified and investigators have not revealed any information about the person's cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.

The area is rural with a large number of ponds nearby, including one at the intersection. From Texas Sky Ranger, it appears the car exited the road and crashed through a chain-link fence before hitting the water.

The sheriff's office is expected to provide more information on the case at a later date.