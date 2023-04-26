Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 – Gallery II

Every year NBC 5 viewers share their quintessential Texas photo of bluebonnets in bloom. You can share your photos via iSee@nbcdfw.com, please include the location!

70 photos
1/70
Melissa Wilson
Gracie is our 16 yr old dachshund. She loved being outside, going on walks, and sitting in her momma’s lap. She passed away recently and missed dearly. We love you Gracie 💗
2/70
Molly P
This is my dog, Opal. This was her first time seeing bluebonnets so we did a little photoshoot. We found this patch on a walking trail in Lewisville. Molly Patrick
3/70
Diane Thompson
One of my favorite bluebonnet photos taken along the Bluebonnet trails. So lucky to be there at the moment to capture this photo. Ennis,Tx
4/70
Retha Lewis
Gypsy loves to hop in the Bluebonnets. She’s a therapy pet and like to
visit nursing homes and Boys and Girls Club. Gypsy lives in Royse City
with her family.
5/70
YUVONNE AYERS
[IMG_5254.jpg] Ennis bluebonnet trail trip with friends.
6/70
charlenerushing
Spirit is in Bristol, Texas just outside of Ennis. My name is Charlene Rushing. She is 21 years old this year.
7/70
charlenerushing
8/70
Jennie Jannise
Attached is a photo my husband took in Bristol, Texas near the Sugar Ridge
Winery, close to Ennis My husband’s name is Nalton Jannise Thanks so much
Jennie Jannise
9/70
Donna
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Bluebonnets
10/70
Donna
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Bluebonnets
11/70
star terrazas
12/70
Chris Richard
Bentley enjoying the Bluebonnet in Ennis
13/70
Marika
Annual (mandatory) bluebonnet pic of Atlas & Khaos from Southlake 🐾💙🐾
-M. Thorp-
14/70
SHERI BYROM
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Gracie in Ennis
15/70
david kornegay
Good afternoon, I am located in Navarro county just north of Corsicana. Every year when the Bluebonnets bloom, I have a few White Bluebonnets mixed in with the blue ones. Thanks, David
16/70
Cheryl Osbourn
Witten in the beautiful Ennis Bluebonnets! [IMG_2585] Thank you,
Cheryl
17/70
Business
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Photo
18/70
Marci Moon
Isla (pronounced eye-la) is 6.5 and Wyatt is 4! We live in Dallas and the photo was taken in Irving.
19/70
Cody Empkey
Cody EmpkeyAge- 34From: Fort Worth Picture taken: Robinson, TX Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone
20/70
LaDonnica E
Andy and Alivia loved the bluebonnets at Elimer Oliver Park in Mansfield on
Easter.
Easter.
21/70
LaDonnica E
22/70
LaDonnica E
23/70
Roger Gates
Bee & Bonnet
Taken at Elmer Oliver Nature Park, Mansfield TX
Taken by Roger Gates Thanks! [IMG_9541.jpg] Roger’s iPhone
24/70
Julia Browning
These were taken on our property in Ennis, near Bristol. Just thought I’d share. ~Julia Browning
25/70
Terry Roberson
These beautiful grandkids of mine Kendall, Hannah and Beau Roberson are from Springtown Texas. Thanks Terry
26/70
Ralph Martinez
My granddaughter Ava St. John in Bluebonnets at papa’s home
27/70
Emmylin Huck
Marlowe Franklin- 8 months
Bridgeport, TX
28/70
Marilen
Bailey enjoying the bluebonnets at Bethany Lake Parks in Allen.
29/70
Gloria Moss
Below are Ellie (9), Wyatt (3) & Emmie (5 months)! From Aquilla, TX but pictures are in Ennis! Thank you,
Gloria Moss
Gloria Moss
30/70
Gloria Moss
31/70
Gloria Moss
32/70
Christy Burleson
Horseshoer Damian Kenworthy and his dog Rowdy, Mineral Wells, TX 
courtesy of Christy Burleson Photography
33/70
Tony Summers
This is Miko he is 11 months old out getting some sunshine

my love
34/70
Jo Lynn Harris
Bandit and Ella Rose
Bluebonnet in Cedar Hill
35/70
Frank Kelly
Charley🐾❤️
36/70
Sandy Collins
Cami’s day in the Bluebonnets. Thank you Sandy and Dicky in Azle! Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
37/70
Jamie Klimko
Along the bluebonnet trails in Ennis TX. We found longhorns laying in the bluebonnets.
38/70
Karina Pruitt
Here is Daisy (17 year old Chihuahua) and Marley (7 year old American Staffordshire Terrier). They’ve been BFFs for 7 years! We’d love it if y’all could share on your broadcast! This photo was taken in Grapevine. Best!
Karina Pruitt
Trophy Club, TX
39/70
Claudia Cruz
Went to Ennis this weekend and took beautiful pics in the bluebonnets,
from left to right, Selena, Claudia(aka mom), Marissa
40/70
Ursula Shipley
Maggie Mar is a rescue dog that my Son and his family adopted 4 months ago. Maggie Mae waits daily to go to the dog park with her “best friend”. She especially loved going to see the blue bonnets close to her new home.
41/70
Jennifer Hoover
Bear enjoying the bluebonnets on the side of highway 380 near Lavon Lake in Farmersville.
42/70
Jo Harris
Bluebonnet in Cedar Hill
43/70
Kendi Olmsted
Aphrodite and Athena love the blue bonnets!
44/70
Suyapa Saavedra
My name is Suyapa Saavedra and I photographed my daughters in a bluebonnet field in Allen, TX. The bluebonnets are about to disappear and we didn’t want to miss out on photos with the iconic state flower! If you share this photo, please share my photography Instagram name @everstokingfires – THANK YOU!
45/70
Karrie Morris
Poppy & Tucker in the bluebonnets
46/70
Kristina
This is Rayce our youngest grandson e joying the smell of bluebonnets at Oliver nature park Mansfield
Kristina : )
47/70
Carol Cocke
Wanted to share a picture of our little Peanut. She is our 2-year old
rescue from Oakhill Rescue in Rockwall. Peanut is such a fun-loving dog! Peanut was not interested in posing today, but hope to see her on TV. Have a nice day!
Carol Cocke
48/70
Chris and Kelly Ramirez
Layla has been so excited seeing all the bluebonnets and other stuff wildflowers in bloom this year! She couldn't wait to take her pictures!
49/70
Chris and Kelly Ramirez
50/70
John Perkinson
Miss Pookie enjoying the bluebonnets
51/70
Gabriel Vasquez
Archie enjoying the bluebonnets in Mansfield
52/70
linda lewis
Grandkids, Natalie and Jett with ANI, QTPie, and Roxie in our bluebonnet patch which has taken over our front lawn in Flower Mound
53/70
Kylie decker
Layla hanging out in the bluebonnets at cleburne state park
54/70
Cheryl Cortez
Playing around in the Bluebonnets. My husband Bob Cortez, 62 yrs old. Taken by Cheryl Cortez
55/70
Steffanie Johnson
Mitchell and Maxwell at the Bluebonnet House in the Hill Country ❤️
56/70
David Trail
Lucy in bluebonnets in my pasture near Kaufman.
57/70
Kimberly Wilson
FROLICKING IN THE BLUEBONNETS
58/70
Mary Riley
When you don’t have kids but the funniest friends!
59/70
Claudine Hutchins
Baker Enriquez 15 month old. He lives in Argyle. Sent in by Claudine Hutchins his Great Grandmother
60/70
Karrie Morris
Poppy & Tucker in the bluebonnets
61/70
Cindy Germany
This is Beau lives in Denton and he is a rescue from Denton county animal shelter, he’s very smart,has an awesome personality and he loves his toys. He is 3 years old
62/70
Danielle Howard
This is Cooper, he is 9 months old. We went to visit Capp Smith Park in Watauga and took some pictures in the bluebonnet fields.
63/70
Sarah B
This is Abby in Springtown. We found this new patch on the backroads.
64/70
lee outlawmusic.net
Attached are pics of our son Jack Anderson (7) and his best buddy Juanito Barragan (6)! Both these little dudes play baseball for Palmer Elementary, and obviously had a great time in this year's bluebonnets! We hope you consider these kiddos for a spot on an upcoming broadcast! Thanks,
Lee & Tami Anderson
Palmer, TX
Lee & Tami Anderson
Palmer, TX
65/70
lee outlawmusic.net
66/70
Kathleen Bullock
This is Luke. He's an 11 year old sulcata tortoise.
67/70
Kathleen Bullock
68/70
Savannah Dennehy
Jackson and Savannah
69/70
Crystal White
70/70
