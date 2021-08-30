Bishop Sycamore Set to Play Duncanville High School Week After Duping ESPN

One week after fooling ESPN and the world, Ohio's Bishop Sycamore is scheduled to face Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas on Sept. 10.

Bishop Sycamore became the subject of national attention earlier in the week after reportedly lying to ESPN about having talented Division I prospects on its roster in order to play on national television against Florida's IMG Academy, the No. 2 ranked school in the nation by Max Preps.

The Ohio school was blown out by the Florida powerhouse 58-0 in a game that was so bad the broadcast announcers actually had to apologize to fans watching on Sunday afternoon.

"Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster, and to be frank, a lot of that, we could not verify," ESPN play-by-play announcer Anish Schroff said on the broadcast. "They did not show up on our database, they did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services,"

After the game, Schroff tweeted that Bishop Sycamore had " no business" playing IMG Academy and that he felt bad for the kids who were clearly outmatched.

Sorry. They had no business being in that game today. None. I feel bad for the kids. Player health and safety was at risk today. It was uncomfortable for anyone who watched. https://t.co/Eq39vdywLm — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) August 29, 2021

So far, Duncanville has no plans to change its schedule, but given the reaction to Bishop Sycamore's last game, the Texas-based school could end up looking for a new opponent by next Friday.

Duncanville is coming off a 45-3 loss to the Max Preps' No. 1 ranked school in the nation, California's Mater Dei.