Bernie Sanders Campaign Opens 5 Offices in Texas, Including 1 in Dallas

The Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign is opening offices in five cities across Texas.

The offices will be located in Dallas, Austin, Houston, McAllen, and San Antonio.

The campaign will host events celebrating the office openings at each location. The office opening event at the Dallas location will be held on Monday.

The Bernie 2020 office opening event in Dallas will take place on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at 1111 West Mockingbird Lane, Suite 170 and 170B.

This announcement comes days after the launch of a 5.5 million dollar ad campaign across Texas and other Super Tuesday states, according to the Bernie 2020 campaign.

The campaign also announced an expansion of its Texas organizing operation with staff working in Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, the Rio Grande Valley, West Texas, and the Texas Panhandle.

The Bernie 2020 campaign said that support for Sanders is surging in Texas as indicated by a new Texas Lyceum poll that puts Sanders, "in a statistical tie for first place amongst the Democratic presidential candidates, and he also leads the Democratic field in a head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump."