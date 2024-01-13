Bedford officials warn residents about rabies vaccines after skunk attacks dogs

Health officials are urging pet owners to vaccinate their animals against rabies following an attack on two dogs by a skunk in Bedford on Thursday.

The Bedford Police Department said a woman was walking her two dogs near Silverwood Lane when they were approached by a skunk.

The skunk reportedly attacked the dogs and was found dead in the same area a short time later by Animal Services officers.

According to Bedford Animal Services, skunks are not frequently active during the day because they are primarily nocturnal animals.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The skunk will be tested for any diseases, and if there are any positive results that could be a concern to the community, the City will provide additional updates when available," Bedford Police said in a released statement.

The City of Bedford requires that all dogs & cats must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age and then at regular intervals under rules adopted by the Texas Health and Safety Code.