A man who set off a bomb under a Bedford bridge has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Nicholas Nelson pleaded guilty in June to possession of a destructive device.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was sentenced earlier this month.

They say back on April 7, Nelson detonated a bomb under a bridge on Forest Ridge Drive.

Investigators also found an un-detonated explosive along the roadway.