Bedford

Bedford Cop Breaks Arm While Trying to Take Down Suspect Who Fled Traffic Stop: PD

By Eline de Bruijn

NBC 5 News

A Bedford police officer is recovering after confronting a male driver who led police on a chase, which ended with an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Police attempted to pull over the driver at around 2 a.m. and the driver refused, which prompted a short chase, police said. The chase ended near Circle Land and Annette Drive.

The driver and the police officer confronted each other. The man indicated that he had a weapon verbally and by reaching behind his back, police said. The officer opened fire and hit the man in the leg, police said.

While trying to take the man down, the officer broke his arm, police said. The injured officer is recovering and in good spirits, police said.

The suspect was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. He was hospitalized and will be taken into custody.

No other information was available.

