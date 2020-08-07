rabies

Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Frisco

The animal was sent to Austin for testing

A bat, that later tested positive for rabies, was recently found in Frisco.

Frisco Animal Services was notified of a bat on the ground in the Preston Manor subdivision, near Preston and Main. Officers located the animal, which exhibited abnormal behaviors.

The animal was sent to Austin for testing and was found to be positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control.

Animal Services Officers noted that while bats are naturally nocturnal animals, it is not unusual to see a bat during daylight hours. Symptoms of rabid bats include the inability to fly, disorientation, staggering and screeching or crying.

The Frisco Police Department and Frisco Animal Services share the following tips to help prevent rabies:

  • Vaccinate dogs and cats. Rabies vaccinations are required by ordinance
  • Keep pets vaccinated protects you and them
  • Restrain pets; do not allow them to roam
  • Avoid contact with wild animals and with unknown dogs and cats

Sick or injured animals can be reported to Animal Services at 972-292-6010.

