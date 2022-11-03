A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend.

Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.

Witnesses told police the dispute continued as the vehicles continued south for about half a mile toward Country Square Drive.

At some point, someone inside the Jetta began shooting at the other vehicle, police said, and one of the bullets struck 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago, of Venezuela, who was a passenger in the backseat of the Nissan.

"Despite life-saving measures by both responding officers and by Carrollton Fire-Rescue, Iturriago was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said officers responding to the shooting located the Jetta nearby and that Webb was arrested and booked into the Carrollton City Jail. He's since been transferred to the Dallas County Jail where he's being held on a bond of $300,000.

NBC 5 News/Dallas County Jail

Investigators did not say what started the dispute or if the people in the vehicles were known to each other. It's also not clear how many shots were fired. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

It's not immediately clear if Webb has obtained an attorney.