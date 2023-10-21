Baby recovered after kidnapping, carjacking in Fort Worth

Police are looking for three people accused of assaulting a child, kidnapping a toddler, and stealing a car from a family in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Orange Street.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene after a mother called and told them her car was stolen with her 1-year-old child still inside.

Police said three suspects walked up to the car and started attacking the woman's 12-year-old child, who was also inside the car.

After the assault, the trio allegedly fled the scene in the mother's car with her baby inside.

Fort Worth Police said officers were able to rescue the child, who was left unharmed and returned to their mom. The 12-year-old child was treated for their injuries from the assault.

The only descriptions given by the police department of the alleged suspects are two Black males and a Black female. They also did not provide any details of the stolen vehicle.